Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.33

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 6935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pi Financial upped their target price on Jaguar Mining from C$4.80 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$172.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining ( TSE:JAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.5381166 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.