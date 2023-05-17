James B. Pekarek Sells 35,920 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,920 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $577,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,061.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,065. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.67, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $22.52.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Agiliti’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

