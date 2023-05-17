James D. Small III Sells 500 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CAO James D. Small III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of INSW traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.02. 368,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 54.60% and a return on equity of 39.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

INSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 66.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 17.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 136,964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.