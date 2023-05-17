Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Short Interest Update

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JAMF. Barclays decreased their price target on Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,682.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $332,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,682.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,274 shares of company stock worth $875,536 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,935,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 908,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 32,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 779,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Jamf stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.80. 42,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,214. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

