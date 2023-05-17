Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Short Interest Update

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JAMF. Barclays decreased their price target on Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Jamf alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,682.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $332,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,682.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,274 shares of company stock worth $875,536 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Jamf Stock Up 1.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,935,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 908,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 32,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 779,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Jamf stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.80. 42,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,214. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jamf

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.