Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Jarvis Securities’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Jarvis Securities Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LON JIM opened at GBX 164 ($2.05) on Wednesday. Jarvis Securities has a 12 month low of GBX 91.20 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 235 ($2.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.68.

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

