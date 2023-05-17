Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Jarvis Securities’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Jarvis Securities Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of LON JIM opened at GBX 164 ($2.05) on Wednesday. Jarvis Securities has a 12 month low of GBX 91.20 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 235 ($2.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.68.
