Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at $837,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,336,710 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $131.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $163.31. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.