JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 287,373 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $17,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.58.

Shares of JD stock opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $68.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.44.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $42.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

