Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 85 ($1.06) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.56) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.56) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.38) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 61.44 ($0.77).

Shares of LON:BOO traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 41.40 ($0.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,553,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,373,990. The firm has a market capitalization of £525.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,380.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.66. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.28 ($1.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

