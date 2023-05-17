JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.04.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.26. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 35,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $493,140.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 35,099 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $493,140.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $54,392.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,218.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

