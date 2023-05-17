Jennifer Cunningham Cotter Sells 20,544 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $147,095.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Peloton Interactive Stock Performance
Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,744,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,769,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $17.83.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 79.82%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.
Peloton Interactive Company Profile
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
