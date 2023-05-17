Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of Azenta worth $12,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,047,000 after acquiring an additional 127,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Azenta by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,035,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,546,000 after buying an additional 113,395 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Azenta by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,572,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,966,000 after buying an additional 401,828 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Azenta by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,376,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,382,000 after buying an additional 158,848 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Azenta by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,095,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AZTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Azenta stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

