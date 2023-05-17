Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stake in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,244,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,855 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.44% of HireRight worth $14,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in HireRight by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of HireRight from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.98.

In other HireRight news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $58,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,747,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,341,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 2,002,077 shares of company stock valued at $21,349,098 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 million, a P/E ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $18.66.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.03 million.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

