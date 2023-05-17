Jennison Associates LLC Has $15.41 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $15,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $164,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,104 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,368,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after buying an additional 800,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of CNI opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

