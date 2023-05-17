Jennison Associates LLC Has $20.22 Million Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 154,229 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.52% of Lazard worth $20,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lazard in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Lazard by 489.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Lazard by 267.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 93.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.