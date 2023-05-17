Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,720 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average of $89.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $93.31.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

