Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,622 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Q2 worth $13,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Q2 by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 30,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $737,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Q2 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Q2 by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $507,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 560,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,737,901.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $81,663.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $507,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 560,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,636. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

QTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Q2 from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

