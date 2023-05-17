Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.36% of Moelis & Company worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 226,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $24,520,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 53,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 45,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,914,024.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,119.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 36,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,539,059.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 45,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,914,024.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,291 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,119.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,896 shares of company stock worth $7,655,779. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.53. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MC. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.86.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading

