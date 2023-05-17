Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $16,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Chewy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,363,000 after buying an additional 458,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 111,193 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,148,000 after purchasing an additional 967,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,765 shares of company stock worth $1,182,861 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.77.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.57 and a beta of 0.76. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 45.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

