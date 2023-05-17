Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,349,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623,984 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $18,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in KE by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BEKE. TheStreet cut shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.52.

KE Stock Down 1.5 %

About KE

NYSE BEKE opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.