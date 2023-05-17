Jennison Associates LLC Sells 350,507 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,507 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.26% of Outset Medical worth $15,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $73,445.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,012,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $73,445.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,012,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,818.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,682 shares of company stock worth $2,261,122. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.54. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $992.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.71%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

