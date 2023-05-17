Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,968 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,198 shares of company stock worth $4,405,084 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.