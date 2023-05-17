Jet Protocol (JET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.07 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.07 million and $145,178.45 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00942172 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $143,994.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

