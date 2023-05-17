JGP Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $118.68 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average of $108.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

