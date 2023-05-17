JGP Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $295.60 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $298.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.29 and a 200-day moving average of $210.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.06 billion, a PE ratio of 167.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

