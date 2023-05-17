Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) Trading Up 3.8%

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 63,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 398,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Profile

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

