John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Down 9.3% in April

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter worth about $495,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.2% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHI traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. 17,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,819. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

