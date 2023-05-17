John Hutson Sells 18,000 Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider John Hutson sold 18,000 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.77), for a total value of £140,400 ($175,873.73).

J D Wetherspoon Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JDW opened at GBX 765.50 ($9.59) on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52-week low of GBX 388.40 ($4.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 816 ($10.22). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 682.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 549.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.08, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £985.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,366.96, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JDW. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.95) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.02) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.77) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.