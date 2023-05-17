Joseph S. Dimartino Sells 10,000 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $498,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CBIZ Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE CBZ traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.50. 178,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,316. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 853.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,585 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 941,076 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 949,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000,000 after acquiring an additional 605,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1,456.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 542,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 507,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $23,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.