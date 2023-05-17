Journeo (LON:JNEO) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 176.95 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 175.50 ($2.20). 9,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 37,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.50 ($2.15).

Journeo Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,755.00 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 138.07.

Journeo Company Profile

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

