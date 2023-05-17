JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Down to $29.78

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.78, but opened at $29.07. JOYY shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 43,391 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

JOYY Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $604.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 5.34%. Equities analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 281.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,055,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JOYY by 169.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,318,000 after buying an additional 751,909 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in JOYY by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,230,000 after purchasing an additional 576,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.

