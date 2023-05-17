JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 7.3% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $24,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.32. 505,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,316. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

