JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,887 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,902 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,808,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,810,000 after purchasing an additional 606,256 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 907,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,571. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

