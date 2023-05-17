Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 13,115 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.51% of Acuity Brands worth $27,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AYI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $333,643.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.87. The stock had a trading volume of 44,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,197. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.44. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

