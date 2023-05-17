Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 173,613 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 173,613 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Agilent Technologies worth $55,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000.

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

A traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $127.29. 689,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.56.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

