Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 649.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,645 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of Evergy worth $28,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.95. 419,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

