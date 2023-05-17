Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,654 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $34,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,344. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.71.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

