Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,140,294 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 130.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140,294 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.96% of Pan American Silver worth $32,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,864,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,256,000 after buying an additional 281,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 237,360 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,389,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,040,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,681,000 after purchasing an additional 864,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Trading Down 1.2 %

Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,192. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -27.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.