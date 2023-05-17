Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $24.67 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 88,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,154. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.64. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.78.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

