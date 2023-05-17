Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,629 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $41,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,318. The company has a market capitalization of $178.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $356.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.20. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.76.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

