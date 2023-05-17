Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 47,593 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 521,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,593 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.3% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $86,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,752. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.29. The company has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.