Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 828,342 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828,342 shares during the quarter. Harley-Davidson accounts for about 3.5% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.89% of Harley-Davidson worth $236,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.78. 797,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

