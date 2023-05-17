Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD) Shares Down 28.6%

Shares of Kaizen Discovery Inc. (CVE:KZD – Get Rating) fell 28.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.08, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of C$9.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Kaizen Discovery Inc explores for mineral projects in Peru and Canada. It holds interest in the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project that covers an area of 101 square kilometers and includes 10 kilometers of underexplored strike length within the Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry Belt in southeastern Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

