Kaminak Gold Corpo Npv Cl A (OTCMKTS:KMKGF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kaminak Gold Corpo Npv Cl A (OTCMKTS:KMKGF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.10. Kaminak Gold Corpo Npv Cl A shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 54,800 shares changing hands.
Kaminak Gold Corpo Npv Cl A Stock Down 1.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.07.
