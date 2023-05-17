Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 24,665 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares during the period. ESAB comprises about 0.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of ESAB worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESAB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ESAB by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ESAB in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on ESAB in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE ESAB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.38. 51,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $63.32. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $664.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.50 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. Research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $48,227.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $233,895.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $48,227.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,941 shares of company stock worth $765,849 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

