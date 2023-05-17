Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 605,670 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 190.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 924,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605,670 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 430.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.