Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.81. 1,219,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,320. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.70 and its 200 day moving average is $199.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $282.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

