Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.55 Million Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of First Bancorp worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 213.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,972.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,648.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Bancorp Trading Up 5.9 %

A number of research analysts have commented on FBNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ FBNC traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.54. 38,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,830. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

