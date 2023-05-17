Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.95 Million Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 2.62% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

PINE traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,778. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $217.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 47.41%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,837.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 113,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,436.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,719. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 86,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,091. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading upped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Articles

