Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Brands comprises about 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 529.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 844.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.98 and a beta of 1.41. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $90.59.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

