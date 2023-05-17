Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the period. Olin makes up about 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Olin worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,236. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

